Meito Sangyo Announces Share Buyback Plan

Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2207) ) has provided an update.

Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of up to 900,000 of its own shares, representing 5.31% of its total issued shares, with a maximum total acquisition amount of 1.5 billion yen. This strategic move, set to occur between October 30, 2025, and October 29, 2026, is aimed at optimizing capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2207) stock is a Buy with a Yen2333.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2207 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 43,216

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen35.83B

