Meiko Network Japan: Mixed Financial Performance

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. (JP:4668) has released an update.

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. reports a 6.7% increase in net sales but a significant decline in profits, with profit attributable to owners plummeting by 81.9% in the nine months ending May 31, 2024, compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains strong with a 69.1% equity-to-asset ratio despite a slight decrease from the previous term. A special dividend commemorating the company’s 40th anniversary was announced, alongside an ordinary dividend, totaling a forecasted 34.00 yen per share for the fiscal year.

