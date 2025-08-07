Meiko Network Japan Faces Appeal in Ongoing Legal Dispute Over Franchise Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4668) ) has provided an update.

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. is currently involved in a legal dispute concerning trademark infringement and the validity of a terminated franchise agreement with Meiko Network Kyushu Co., Ltd., Meiko Gijuku Kyushu Co., Ltd., and ANEM Corporation. The Tokyo District Court previously ruled in favor of Meiko Network Japan, validating the termination of the franchise agreement and supporting claims for damages and unpaid royalties. However, the defendants have filed an appeal with the Intellectual Property High Court, challenging the court’s decision, which could impact Meiko Network Japan’s operations and its franchise management strategy.

More about Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd.

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. operates in the education industry, primarily focusing on franchise management of Meiko Gijuku schools. The company provides educational services and management guidance to franchisees across various prefectures in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 47,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19.09B

Find detailed analytics on 4668 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

