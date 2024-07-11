Meiko Network Japan Announces Executive Reshuffle

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. (JP:4668) has released an update.

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. has announced a reorganization of its executive team, effective August 1, 2024. The reshuffle includes changes in the responsibilities of a director and several executive officers, with Dai Komiyama becoming Special Assistant to the President, and other executives assuming new roles within different business headquarters and administrative offices.

