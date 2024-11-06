Meiko Electronics Reports Strong Growth and Dividend Revisions

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. (JP:6787) has released an update.

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 13.8% and operating profit surging by 121.3% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its forecasted cash dividends, reflecting its optimistic outlook for the fiscal year ending in March 2025. Investors may find these developments promising, as Meiko Electronics demonstrates strong growth and profitability.

