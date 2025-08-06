Meiji Holdings Reports First Quarter Decline but Projects Full-Year Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Meiji Holdings Co ( (JP:2269) ) has provided an update.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales decreasing by 1.8% and a significant drop in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 27.6% compared to the previous year. Despite the current downturn, the company forecasts a 3.5% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year, indicating a potential recovery and growth, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2269) stock is a Hold with a Yen3500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meiji Holdings Co stock, see the JP:2269 Stock Forecast page.

More about Meiji Holdings Co

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food and pharmaceutical industries, focusing on products such as dairy items, confectionery, and health and nutrition products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to maintain a strong market presence in Japan and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,091,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen848.7B

