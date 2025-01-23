MeglioQuesto Announces Shareholders’ Meeting to Confirm Director and Discuss Legal Measures

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Meglioquesto S.P.A. ( (IT:MQSPA) ) has issued an announcement.

MeglioQuesto S.p.A. has scheduled an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to confirm the appointment of a director and discuss measures under the Civil Code. The meeting details include share capital specifics, voting rights, and procedural guidelines for participation, emphasizing the importance of the record date for voting legitimacy.

More about Meglioquesto S.P.A.

YTD Price Performance: 0.48%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €11.37M

