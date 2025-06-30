Meghmani Organics Approves Key Resolutions at 6th AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meghmani Organics Limited ( (IN:MOL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Meghmani Organics Limited held its 6th Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2025, where all resolutions were approved with the requisite majority. The meeting, conducted via video conferencing, included the adoption of audited financial statements and the reappointment of directors, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and governance.

More about Meghmani Organics Limited

Meghmani Organics Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of a variety of chemicals. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing and distributing organic and inorganic chemicals, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 83,130

Current Market Cap: 24.8B INR

