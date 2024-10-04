Megaport Ltd.: Substantial Holder Voting Power Shift

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Ltd. has seen a change in its substantial holding, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries adjusting their voting power and control over voting rights. The report details various changes in relevant interests, with entities like State Street Bank and Trust Company retaining a relevant interest due to securities lending agreements. These adjustments reflect movements in control and influence over Megaport Ltd’s shares by significant institutional investors.

