Megado Minerals Ltd Issues 16 Million Unquoted Securities

Megado Gold Ltd. ( (AU:MEG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Megado Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 16,000,000 unquoted securities, specifically options expiring on June 13, 2030, with an exercise price of $0.03. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, indicating a strategic move to enhance its financial structure and support ongoing projects.

More about Megado Gold Ltd.

Megado Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio of mining projects.

Average Trading Volume: 905,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.59M

