Megado Minerals Ltd Announces Quotation of 39 Million Securities on ASX

Megado Gold Ltd. ( (AU:MEG) ) has shared an announcement.

Megado Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 39 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of a previously announced transaction. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional capital for its ongoing exploration and development activities.

More about Megado Gold Ltd.

Megado Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the minerals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 905,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.59M

