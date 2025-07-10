Megado Minerals Issues 39 Million Shares to Bolster Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Megado Gold Ltd. ( (AU:MEG) ) just unveiled an update.

Megado Minerals Limited has issued 39 million fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors, in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance its capital structure and potentially strengthen its market position, with no undisclosed information that could affect stakeholders.

More about Megado Gold Ltd.

Megado Minerals Limited is a company operating in the minerals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker MEG.

Average Trading Volume: 905,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.59M

