Megado Minerals Advances Iberian Copper Project with New Exploration Permits

Megado Gold Ltd. ( (AU:MEG) ) has shared an update.

Megado Minerals Limited has announced the granting of all seven exploration permits for its Iberian Copper Project in Northern Spain, covering a total area of 956 square kilometers. The company is advancing its geological mapping and preparing for airborne geophysics and a maiden drilling program, which are expected to enhance their exploration efforts and potentially identify multiple high-priority copper targets. This development marks a significant step in Megado’s strategy to capitalize on historic copper occurrences in the region, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Megado Minerals Limited is an exploration company focused on mineral projects, particularly in the copper sector. The company is actively engaged in the development of its flagship Iberian Copper Project located in Northern Spain, which targets historic copper mining regions.

