Mega Fortune Reports Strong Revenue Growth in First Half of 2025

Mega Fortune Company Limited ( (MGRT) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Mega Fortune Company Limited announced its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in total revenues by 178.6% compared to the previous year, driven by substantial growth in IoT solutions, business process outsourcing, and support services. Despite a decline in gross profit margin due to increased subcontractor reliance, net income surged by 892.0%, reflecting the company’s successful expansion and cost management efforts. This financial performance underscores Mega Fortune’s strengthened market position and operational scale in the IoT industry.

Mega Fortune Company Limited is an offshore holding company based in the Cayman Islands, operating through its Hong Kong entities. The company specializes in providing a comprehensive range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, including development, implementation, support, maintenance, and the sale of IoT-related hardware products, primarily serving customers in Hong Kong.

