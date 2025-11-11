MEG Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

MEG Energy Corp ( (MEGEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information MEG Energy Corp presented to its investors.

MEG Energy Corp. is a Canadian company specializing in in situ thermal oil production, primarily operating in the oil sands sector. The company is known for its focus on producing, transporting, and selling oil to North American and international markets.

In its third quarter of 2025, MEG Energy reported record production levels and strong financial results. The company achieved a production rate of 108,166 barrels per day, benefiting from efficient facility performance and the ramp-up of a new well pad. Additionally, MEG Energy maintained its commitment to shareholder returns by increasing its quarterly dividend by 10%.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include an adjusted funds flow of $368 million and a free cash flow of $239 million. The company also reported a net earnings figure of $159 million, slightly down from the previous year due to transaction costs and foreign exchange losses. Capital expenditures were focused on facility expansion and pad development, amounting to $129 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, MEG Energy remains on track with its Facility Expansion Project, expected to increase steam capacity by 2026 and complete by 2027. The company maintains stable operating and capital guidance for 2025, with plans to continue its strategic growth and value creation initiatives.

Overall, MEG Energy’s strong operational performance and disciplined financial management position the company well for future growth, as it continues to navigate industry challenges and opportunities.

