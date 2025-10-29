Meeka Metals Reports Exceptional Gold Grades at Andy Well Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meeka Gold Limited ( (AU:MEK) ) has provided an announcement.

Meeka Metals Limited has reported exceptional ore development grades at its Andy Well underground mine, with gold grades exceeding 100 g/t Au in multiple faces on the 1350 level. The development, which began in July 2025, is focused on shallow lodes that are easily accessible, promising strong cash flow due to low capital intensity. The company plans to expand ore development across seven levels by December 2025, with a third development jumbo set to commence, enhancing production capabilities. The high-grade ore is expected to significantly boost gold production, with the Murchison project on track to produce approximately 3,800 ounces in October 2025. This development reinforces the potential for grade upside and cost advantages under Meeka’s owner-operator model.

More about Meeka Gold Limited

Meeka Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold extraction and development. The company is engaged in underground mining operations, with a particular emphasis on high-grade gold lodes at its Andy Well site within the Murchison Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 18,582,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$541M

