Meeka Gold Boosts Processing Capacity and Savings

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Gold Limited has announced the acquisition of a 750kW ball mill which will expand the processing capacity at the Murchison Gold Project by 30% to 640ktpa, while also achieving a 75% reduction in capital costs and a 33-week reduction in lead time. This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance production and economic outcomes, with the company planning a DFS update by the December 2024 quarter to re-optimise production plans. The purchase, funded by a bridging loan facility, underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating and optimizing production and cash flows.

For further insights into AU:MEK stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.