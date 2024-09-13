MedSci Healthcare Buys Shares for Award Scheme

MedSci Healthcare Holdings Limited (HK:2415) has released an update.

MedSci Healthcare Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 100,000 shares as part of its share award scheme, which represents approximately 0.02% of its total shares in issue, at an average price of HK$0.7059 per share. The transaction, executed on 12 September 2024, serves the purpose of granting awards to selected participants at the discretion of the company’s Board. After this purchase, the Trustee holds a total of 323,295 shares.

