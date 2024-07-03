Medmira Expands Reach, Faces Financial Challenges

Medmira (TSE:MIR) has released an update.

Medmira Inc. has successfully launched its FDA-approved Reveal G4 Rapid HIV 1/2 test, expanded its distribution network, and secured significant new clients in Q3 FY2024. In addition, the company has received funding for clinical trials in Canada for its Complete Syphilis test. Despite these developments, Medmira experienced a decline in revenue and gross profit compared to the previous quarter and recorded a net loss.

For further insights into TSE:MIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.