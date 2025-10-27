Medley, Inc. Announces Merger with ASFON TRUST NETWORK Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Medley ( (JP:4480) ) just unveiled an update.

Medley, Inc. announced a merger with its wholly owned subsidiary, ASFON TRUST NETWORK Inc., to enhance synergies and accelerate growth. The merger will result in an extraordinary loss due to the extinguishment of tie-in shares, but it is expected to strengthen the company’s operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4480) stock is a Hold with a Yen2374.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medley stock, see the JP:4480 Stock Forecast page.

Medley, Inc. operates in the medical healthcare industry, focusing on the development and provision of online services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is led by President and CEO Kohei Takiguchi.

YTD Price Performance: -41.17%

Average Trading Volume: 580,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen73.85B

