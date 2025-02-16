Meditr Tower Announces Strategic Real Estate Transaction

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Meditr Tower ( (IL:MDTR) ) has issued an update.

Meditr Tower announced a real estate transaction totaling 244,445,000 NIS, with the company issuing shares at a valuation of 5.29% of its equity. This transaction signifies a strategic move to consolidate its real estate holdings, potentially enhancing its market position and generating profits for stakeholders.

More about Meditr Tower

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $504M

