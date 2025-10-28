MEDIROM Surpasses 10,000 World ID Verifications in Japan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies ( (MRM) ).

On October 28, 2025, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies announced that it surpassed 10,000 verifications of World ID at its wellness salons across Japan as of October 23, 2025. This milestone is part of their collaboration with the World Network to promote digital proof of human technology, which is expected to enhance social infrastructure and contribute to revenue growth. The company plans to expand the installation of the Orb, a camera that verifies humanness, to 200 stores, positioning itself as a leader in integrating advanced authentication technologies in wellness services.

The most recent analyst rating on (MRM) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock, see the MRM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MRM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MRM is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 64 reflects strong technical momentum and reasonable valuation, offset by financial performance concerns. The company’s revenue growth is promising, but high debt and cash flow issues pose significant risks. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors do not influence the score.

More about MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, operates over 300 wellness salons under the ‘Re.Ra.Ku®’ brand nationwide. The company has expanded into HealthTech since 2015, offering on-demand training apps and lifestyle improvement programs. In 2020, they began manufacturing the battery-free smart tracker ‘MOTHER Bracelet®,’ used in their remote monitoring system, REMONY, across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 4,861,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.41M

