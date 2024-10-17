MediPharm Labs Leadership Transition and Future Focus

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) has released an update.

MediPharm Labs announces the departure of President and Co-Founder Keith Strachan, who will transition to a role on the Board of Directors. Under Strachan’s leadership, the company made significant strides, including becoming the first commercial cannabis company in Canada to receive GMP site registration from the US FDA. MediPharm remains focused on international growth and maintaining a strong financial position.

