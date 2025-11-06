Medipal Holdings Reports Mixed Earnings Amid Sales Growth

Medipal Holdings Corporation ( (MEPDF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Medipal Holdings Corporation presented to its investors.

Medipal Holdings Corporation is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company that operates in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and animal health products distribution sectors, known for its extensive wholesale network across Japan. In its latest earnings report for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Medipal Holdings Corporation reported a 4.0% increase in net sales to ¥1,897,562 million, although operating profit decreased by 7.7% to ¥25,083 million. The company’s net assets rose to ¥766,138 million, with a slight decline in the net worth ratio to 32.7% from 33.9% in March 2025. Despite the challenges, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 1.7% to ¥22,090 million, supported by a gain on sale of investment securities. The company also reported a decrease in cash flows from operating activities, which stood at ¥25,501 million, while cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period increased to ¥274,163 million. Looking ahead, Medipal Holdings Corporation remains focused on strategic investments and operational efficiencies to drive growth, as reflected in its ongoing business restructuring efforts and planned acquisition in the AGRO&FOOD sector.

