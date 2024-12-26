Medicus Pharma Ltd. Announces Change of Auditor

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Medicus Pharma Ltd ( (TSE:MDCX) ) has provided an announcement.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. has announced a change in its auditing firm, with MNP LLP resigning and EisnerAmper LLP being appointed as the new auditor. The transition, effective December 19, 2024, was approved by the Corporation’s audit committee and board of directors, with no reservations or issues reported in previous audits.

More about Medicus Pharma Ltd

Medicus Pharma Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

YTD Price Performance: -7.06%

Average Trading Volume: 2,120

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$46.68M

