Medical Facilities Sells Hospital to Sanford Health

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) has released an update.

Medical Facilities Corporation has announced the sale of its specialty surgical hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, to Sanford Health for $194 million. This move is part of the company’s strategy to focus on core assets and strengthen its financial position. The transaction is expected to generate significant value for shareholders and enhance MFC’s operational flexibility.

For further insights into TSE:DR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.