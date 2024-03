Medical Facilities Corp Reports Strong Q4 Growth

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) has released an update.

Medical Facilities Corporation reported a significant uptick in its Q4 2023 financials, with facility service revenue climbing 7.8% to $122.2 million, and operational income soaring 144% to $25.6 million. The increase in surgical cases by 4.9% contributed to this growth, accentuating a robust year for the company. Additionally, MFC has fortified its financial position by repaying $8 million of its corporate debt and returning $2 million to shareholders via share repurchases.

