Medical Developments Posts Revenue Growth Amid Losses

Medical Developments International Limited (AU:MVP) has released an update.

Medical Developments International Limited reports a modest revenue increase of 2% to $33.55 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, but a significant net loss of $40.99 million compared to the previous year. Despite the loss, the company highlights improved underlying EBIT, increased global market penetration of its product Penthrox, and a successful $10 million capital raise aimed to fuel future growth.

