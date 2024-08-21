MediaCo Holding Addresses Nasdaq Compliance and Filing Delay

Mediaco Holding (MDIA) has provided an update.

MediaCo Holding Inc. has been notified by Nasdaq that it’s not in compliance with a requisite listing rule due to the late filing of its quarterly report. The company has a deadline to submit a plan to regain compliance, with a possible extension period for resolution. Despite this, MediaCo’s stock remains actively traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The company is working diligently to address the delay and has made a public announcement regarding the notice received.

