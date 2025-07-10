MEDIA DO Forms Strategic Alliance with SHIFT Inc. to Expand Japanese Content Globally

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3678) ) has shared an announcement.

MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. has announced a business and capital alliance with SHIFT Inc. to enhance the global reach of Japanese content, particularly targeting the Middle East market. This strategic partnership involves SHIFT acquiring a 3.08% stake in MEDIA DO from Credit Saison and aims to leverage SHIFT’s expertise in software quality assurance and its network to accelerate MEDIA DO’s growth in international markets.

MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. is the largest eBook distributor in Japan, handling approximately 2.6 million eBook content. The company is focused on expanding Japanese content globally, leveraging its strong position in the domestic publishing industry to meet the growing international demand for Japanese literary works, including manga, text-based content, and audiobooks.

