Medi Lifestyle Announces New Company Secretaries

Medi Lifestyle Limited (SG:Z4D) has released an update.

Medi Lifestyle Limited has announced the replacement of its Company Secretaries, appointing Ms Lin Moi Heyang and Ms Tang Pei Chan to succeed Ms Kong Wei Fung and Ms Cheok Hui Yee from 28 June 2024. The company’s board expressed gratitude to the outgoing secretaries for their service. The announcement was overseen by SAC Capital Private Limited but not reviewed by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

