MedAvail Holdings Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its debt resolution strategies.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court as of February 2, 2024, after evaluating its strategic options. A trustee will be appointed to liquidate the company’s assets and settle claims in compliance with the bankruptcy code.

