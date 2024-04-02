Medaro Mining Unveils Promising Lithium Discovery

Medaro Mining Corp. (TSE:MEDA) has released an update.

Medaro Mining Corp. has reported positive results from its latest drilling program at the CYR South lithium property in James Bay, Quebec, where significant lithium intersections were discovered. The exploration, which included 1,745 meters of drilling across eleven holes, utilized advanced technology for on-site and laboratory analysis, leading to the identification of promising pegmatite intersections. CEO Michael Mulberry is optimistic about the drilling outcomes and plans for further exploration activities in 2024.

