Mears Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has continued its share buyback programme, announcing the purchase of 175,000 ordinary shares at a uniform price of 381 GBp per share for cancellation. This recent transaction is part of a larger initiative, where Mears has acquired a total of 755,000 shares since the programme’s inception on August 22, 2024, signaling the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:MER stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.