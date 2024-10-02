Mears Group Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC, a leading provider of services in the housing sector, has actively pursued its share buyback program, purchasing 89,577 ordinary shares for cancellation at a volume weighted average price of 378.4236 GBp. Since the announcement of the program on August 22, 2024, the company has reacquired a total of 2,703,604 shares, demonstrating a significant investment back into the company.

For further insights into GB:MER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.