Mears Group Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Mears Group PLC has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 175,000 ordinary shares at a price of 380 GBp each for cancellation, as part of an ongoing effort to buy back shares following the announcement of the program on 22 August 2024. This latest round of buybacks brings the total number of shares purchased for cancellation to 580,000, indicating a proactive approach to managing the company’s capital structure.

