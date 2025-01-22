ME Group International to Announce Annual Financial Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

ME Group International ( (GB:MEGP) ) has shared an announcement.

ME Group International plc announced it will release its annual financial results for the year ending 31 October 2024 on 24 February 2025. This announcement underscores the company’s ongoing operations and its strategic focus on expanding and servicing its vending equipment network across multiple countries. The results could provide valuable insights into the company’s financial health and strategic progress, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perspectives.

More about ME Group International

ME Group International plc operates in the instant-service vending equipment industry, providing a wide range of vending solutions primarily for the consumer market. The company has a strong presence across 18 countries, focusing on photobooths, unattended laundry services, digital printing kiosks, and food service vending equipment. ME Group maintains long-term relationships with site owners, placing its equipment in high-footfall locations like supermarkets, shopping malls, and transport hubs. It employs over 650 field engineers to service its equipment.

YTD Price Performance: -1.46%

Average Trading Volume: 391,660

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £761.2M

