ME Group International Achieves Record H1 2025 Profitability

ME Group International ( (GB:MEGP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ME Group International reported record profitability for the first half of 2025, with revenue increasing by 2.3% and profit before tax growing by 13.3% compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s strong performance was driven by its laundry operations, which saw significant revenue growth, and the continued expansion of its photobooth business. The Group’s strategic focus on expanding its core activities and maintaining disciplined cost control has resulted in increased EBITDA margins and a robust balance sheet. The company remains on track to meet its full-year profit expectations, highlighting its competitive advantage and long-term growth potential.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MEGP is a Outperform.

ME Group International is well-positioned with strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The stock is reasonably valued with a P/E ratio suggesting fair pricing. Corporate events further support its growth potential, although earnings call data is unavailable.

ME Group International plc is a leading international company specializing in automated self-service equipment for the consumer market, with over 48,000 vending units in operation across 16 countries. The company operates in key regions such as Continental Europe, the UK & Republic of Ireland, and Asia Pacific, offering a range of services including photobooths, unattended laundry services, digital printing kiosks, and various vending solutions. ME Group has long-standing partnerships with major site owners, allowing it to provide multiple products and services in high-footfall locations.

