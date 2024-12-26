mDR Limited Expands Investment Portfolio with S$7.68M Acquisition

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

mDR Limited has announced the acquisition of quoted securities valued at approximately S$7.68 million, representing 7.9% of its latest audited net tangible assets. This strategic move boosts the aggregate cost of its quoted investments to S$246.02 million, or 254.6% of its net tangible assets. The acquisition, conducted over a three-day period in December 2024, highlights mDR’s investment growth strategy.

