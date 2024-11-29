mDR Limited Adjusts Quoted Securities Portfolio

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

mDR Limited recently reported acquiring quoted securities worth approximately S$3.55 million, representing 3.7% of its net tangible assets, while selling securities worth S$2.18 million, equivalent to 2.3% of its assets, during a two-week period in November 2024. These transactions reflect mDR’s strategic portfolio adjustments in the competitive financial market. Investors may find these moves indicative of the company’s ongoing asset management and investment strategies.

