MCS Services Requests Trading Halt Pending Announcement

MCS Services Limited (AU:MSG) has released an update.

MCS Services Limited (ASX: MSG) has requested a trading halt pending a forthcoming announcement related to a price query, with shares to remain halted until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on Thursday, 15 August 2024. The company is not aware of any reasons that would prevent the ASX from granting the halt and has provided no additional information regarding the halt’s specifics.

