Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.

National Nominees Ltd on behalf of Australian Ethical Investment Limited has increased its stake in McPherson’s Limited, with voting power rising from 13.08% to 14.25% as of the latest notice on October 10, 2024. This marks a significant change in interests for the substantial holder since the last report in August 2024.

For further insights into AU:MCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.