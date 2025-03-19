McNally Bharat Addresses SEBI Compliance and Seeks Fine Waiver

McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. ( (IN:MBECL) ) just unveiled an update.

McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. has been notified by stock exchanges for non-compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations for the quarter ending December 2024. The company has taken steps to address these issues, including forming key committees and appointing a woman director, with compliance expected to be reflected in the upcoming Corporate Governance Report. Additionally, the company is seeking a waiver of fines from stock exchanges, with the matter currently pending before the NCLT.

McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. is a company operating in the engineering sector, providing a range of engineering solutions and services. The company is certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, indicating its commitment to quality, environmental management, and occupational health and safety standards.

