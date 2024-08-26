McMillan Shakespeare Reports Strong FY24 Results

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX: MMS) reported a robust financial outcome for FY24, with a notable 11.5% increase in revenue and a 38.2% rise in net profit after tax and amortisation. The company’s focus on assisting customers with cost-of-living challenges and transitioning to low emission vehicles has paid off, as evidenced by a 41% uptake in new electric vehicle novated leases. The strong performance, particularly in the Group Remuneration Services segment, led to a significant jump in novated lease sales by 23%, contributing to the overall success.

For further insights into AU:MMS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.