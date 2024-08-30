McMillan Shakespeare Director Buys Shares

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

Kathryn Parsons, a director at McMillan Shakespeare Limited, has increased her indirect interest in the company by purchasing 1,500 ordinary shares at a total value of $23,670. This transaction, an on-market trade, raised her total holdings to 15,000 ordinary shares. No changes in director’s interests in contracts were reported, and the trade was not during a closed period.

