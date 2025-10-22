McLaren Minerals to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Allup Silica Ltd. ( (AU:MML) ) has shared an announcement.

McLaren Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to be held virtually on November 24, 2025, via Microsoft Teams. The company has opted to distribute the Notice of Meeting and related materials electronically, encouraging shareholders to access these documents through their website or the ASX market announcements page. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting virtually, where they can vote and engage in real-time discussions. The company emphasizes the importance of lodging proxy forms by the specified deadline to ensure votes are counted, although live voting will also be available during the meeting.

More about Allup Silica Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,322,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.37M

