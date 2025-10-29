McLaren Minerals Limited Announces Change in Substantial Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Allup Silica Ltd. ( (AU:MML) ) is now available.

McLaren Minerals Limited has announced that several entities, including Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd, Celtic Capital Pte Ltd, Cityscape Asset Pty Ltd, and Celtic Capital Pty Ltd, have ceased to be substantial shareholders due to a dilution following a share issue. This change in shareholder status may impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence its future strategic decisions, as these entities no longer hold significant voting power.

More about Allup Silica Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,269,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.37M

