McFarlane Lake Mining Sells Properties to Focus on Juby Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ( (TSE:MLM) ) has provided an announcement.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited has completed the sale of its High Lake and West Hawk Lake properties to Total Metals Corp. for $9.25 million, comprising cash and shares. This strategic move strengthens McFarlane’s financial position, allowing it to concentrate on its Juby Gold Project, where it plans to begin drilling and further resource expansion. The sale aligns with McFarlane’s focus on advancing the Juby Project and reviewing environmental proposals, with further development plans to be shared with stakeholders.

More about McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project located near Gowganda, Ontario, within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets across Ontario, including the McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties, as well as the Michaud/Munro properties.

Average Trading Volume: 1,032,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$31.11M

For detailed information about MLM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue