McDonald’s Governance Restructured at Shareholders’ Meeting

McDonald’s (MCD) has issued an announcement.

At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders approved key amendments to the company’s governance, including limiting certain officers’ liability and other changes. Later, the Board aligned the By-laws with these updates, recombined the Chairman and CEO roles, appointed a Lead Independent Director, and refined the advance notice provisions. These changes are detailed in the company’s updated By-laws, which were amended to incorporate the new structure and responsibilities.

See more insights into MCD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.