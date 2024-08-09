McCoy Global Reports Strong Q2 Earnings and Technological Advances

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) has released an update.

McCoy Global Inc. has reported a significant increase in Q2 2024 earnings, with revenue up by 23% and net earnings more than doubling compared to the same period last year. The company has also declared a quarterly dividend and highlighted the successful adoption of its innovative Flush Mount Spider (FMS) tool and advancements in digital technology, which are expected to drive less cyclical, more technology-based future revenue.

